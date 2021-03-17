Rescue 1122 transports 9660 patients to hospitals in 9593 emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Emergency Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has shifted 9660 patients to different hospitals in 9593 emergencies.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said that Rescue 1122 has shifted 4810 patients to major hospitals in the district Peshawar.

He said that the highest number of 1706 patients were shifted from Swat to other hospitals.

At the direction of the provincial government, 329 ambulances and 339 drivers of health department were handed over to Rescue 1122 so far.

Ambulance Service is currently running in 31 districts of the province to give relief to people during any untoward incident, said Dr Khateer Ahmad.