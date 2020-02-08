UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Treats 282 Emergencies

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

Rescue 1122 treats 282 emergencies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued 282 people during last 24 hours across the district.

Out of 282 emergencies, 274 emergencies were belonged to Multan y while seven others were from Tehsil Shujabad.

According to Rescue 1122, 66 Road traffic accidents were occurred from which 64 from the city and two in Shujabad.

While 72 people were rescued in these accidents while first aid was provided 43 people and 29 patients were shifted to Nishtar and other hospitals.

Similarly, out of 163 medical emergencies, 159 were from Multan City and four from Shujabad and 148 patients were rescued in these emergencies.

Rescue motorbike ambulance service has responded to 74 emergencies.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Road Traffic Shujabad Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.