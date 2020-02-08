Rescue 1122 treats 282 emergencies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued 282 people during last 24 hours across the district.

Out of 282 emergencies, 274 emergencies were belonged to Multan y while seven others were from Tehsil Shujabad.

According to Rescue 1122, 66 Road traffic accidents were occurred from which 64 from the city and two in Shujabad.

While 72 people were rescued in these accidents while first aid was provided 43 people and 29 patients were shifted to Nishtar and other hospitals.

Similarly, out of 163 medical emergencies, 159 were from Multan City and four from Shujabad and 148 patients were rescued in these emergencies.

Rescue motorbike ambulance service has responded to 74 emergencies.

APP /sak