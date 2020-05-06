UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Treats 5013 Emergencies In April So Far

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Rescue 1122 treats 5013 emergencies in April so far

Rescue 1122 Multan has rescued so far 5600 people by treating 5013 emergencies during last month of April, says Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Ihsan Shahid here on Wednesday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Multan has rescued so far 5600 people by treating 5013 emergencies during last month of April, says Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Ihsan Shahid here on Wednesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 has provided relief to patients including 1580 traffic accidents, 68 of fire, 66 of crimes, four of drowning, 13 of building collapse and 2678 of medical emergencies including cardiac, gunae and others.

He said out of total 5600 people, first aid was provided to 2414� and shifted 2935� patients to various hospitals. In various emergencies, 251 died on the spot.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat said that it was top priority of their department to serve the people by responding timely on emergency calls.

He informed that Rescue 1122 had received 93603 calls during last month from which 5013 were emergency calls.

He said that there was six months imprisonment and Rs 50, 000 fine over dialing 1122 unnecessarily and urged the citizens to dial 1122 in case of emergency only.

He also appealed the masses to follow the instructions issued by the government to win fight against Covid-19.

He said that there was no need to fear from the virus and avoid paying focus on rumours.

He said that washing hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing were ways to avert from pandemic.

APP /sak1435 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Fire Fine Died Traffic April Rescue 1122 From Government Top

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

9 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

12 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

27 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

12 minutes ago

NGO distributes food packages among over 50 Christ ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.