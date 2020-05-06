Rescue 1122 treats 5013 emergencies in April so far

Rescue 1122 Multan has rescued so far 5600 people by treating 5013 emergencies during last month of April, says Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Ihsan Shahid here on Wednesday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Multan has rescued so far 5600 people by treating 5013 emergencies during last month of April, says Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Ihsan Shahid here on Wednesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 has provided relief to patients including 1580 traffic accidents, 68 of fire, 66 of crimes, four of drowning, 13 of building collapse and 2678 of medical emergencies including cardiac, gunae and others.

He said out of total 5600 people, first aid was provided to 2414� and shifted 2935� patients to various hospitals. In various emergencies, 251 died on the spot.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat said that it was top priority of their department to serve the people by responding timely on emergency calls.

He informed that Rescue 1122 had received 93603 calls during last month from which 5013 were emergency calls.

He said that there was six months imprisonment and Rs 50, 000 fine over dialing 1122 unnecessarily and urged the citizens to dial 1122 in case of emergency only.

He also appealed the masses to follow the instructions issued by the government to win fight against Covid-19.

He said that there was no need to fear from the virus and avoid paying focus on rumours.

He said that washing hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing were ways to avert from pandemic.

