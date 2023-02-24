UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Treats Stray Dog Hit By A Car

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Rescue 1122 treats stray dog hit by a car

A stray dog that got injured after being hit by a speedy car in Islamia Town near Agriculture University here on Friday received emergency treatment by Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A stray dog that got injured after being hit by a speedy car in Islamia Town near Agriculture University here on Friday received emergency treatment by Rescue 1122.

The Rescue authorities responded promptly after receiving a call to help the dog which was bleeding after the accident.

The Rescue authorities rushed to the site and started dressing of the injured dog after the necessary check up.

The brown colour beautiful canine was later provided some food and released in the locality of its dwelling.

The Rescue authorities have urged people to avoid over-speeding and be careful in driving because any negligence can inflict harm to human and animals as well.

