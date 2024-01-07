Rescue-1122 urges citizens to follow traffic laws to avoid mishaps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules, as road accidents could be avoided if they properly followed the safety laws.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023.

A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents.

Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims. 164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured, and 8321 were slightly injured in road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached the scene on the spot. Most of these road traffic accidents involved car and motorcycle riders, he informed.

16,525 traffic accident victims included 14,008 males and 2,517 females, he said, adding that the main causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire bursts, and others.

Most of the victims of the accidents were between the ages of 21 and 40, he said.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents, and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges, and other programs are

ongoing to reduce traffic accidents, he added.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, under an effective operation against underage drivers, were taking action in accordance with the law, and 66 cases were registered in a single day.

He informed me that a total of 5622 FIRs were registered under the special campaign launched against underage drivers, while 66 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

Police, on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate

the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he said.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate citizens, he added.

He informed them that the CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.