Rescue 1122 urges to use gas appliances cautiously

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Monday appealed the general public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said that due to cold wave, people are using alternate measures like cylinder and compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck gas to increase its pressure.

In the past, a number of the cases were reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees were burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.