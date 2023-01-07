Rescue 1122 warns citizens of gas leakages

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):Rescue 1122 on Saturday issued an alert to the citizens for safe usage of heating appliances, stoves, and others as gas leakages were increasing the risks of massive fire incidents causing life and property damages.

In an awareness message issued by the premier civil agency ensuring public safety in different hazards said in winters, the incidence of fire increases due to the enhanced use of gas-related appliances.

It added that most of the fire accidents occurred due to gas leakage.

"The public is requested to exercise caution in the use of gas-related equipment to avoid such accidents," Rescue 1122 said.

Before going to bed at night, gas-related appliances (heaters, stoves, etc.) must be turned off, it added.

"If a gas leakage is felt in the house, never switch on the electricity switch and light the fire, rather open all the doors and windows and everyone should leave the house," Rescue 1122 said.

If any such accident occurs, the citizens must immediately report to 1122. "Timely response is possible only by timely reporting to Rescue 1122," it added.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 reported a blast due to gas leakage in a house near Shell gas station, Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi.

Some two females were declared injured who received 50-60 % burn injuries.

The Rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene, whereas according to the preliminary information, there was a gas leak in the gas burner in the house that resulted in the fire explosion.

The Rescue personnel gave first aid to the victims and shifted them to the hospital.

