MULTN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 washed various public places during an operation launched here on Sunday in connection with preventive measures against coronavirus.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem Ullah, the Rescue 1122 officials launched cleanliness operation at General Bus Stand, Hospitals, metro stations, main square, roads, Katechry and various other public places.

These places were washed with chlorinated water to make these places germ free.

A large number of rescue 1122 officials participated in the operation in which fire vehicles were used.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem Ullah said that rescue 1122 would continue efforts to protect people from coronavirus attack.