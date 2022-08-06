Rescue-1122 will provide medical coverage on 7th of Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said that Rescue-1122 will provide emergency medical coverage in processions and gatherings on 7th of Muharram across the district.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the rescuers would perform their duty along processions and at majalis (gatherings) held on 7th of Muharram.

The district emergency officer said that medical mobile teams consisting of rescuers and rescue guards had also been formed, which would be present with the procession all the time so that timely relief operations could be started in any emergency situation.

The main procession would be taken out from Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Adda Pasrurian, Haveli Budhan Shah Mohallah Shah Syedan, Imambargah Mistri Abdullah and Imambargah Cantt in which rescue mobile teams and emergency vehicles would be present till the end of the procession.