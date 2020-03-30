UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122, WSSC Start Campaign To Disinfect Public Places In Kohat: Ziaullah Bangash

Mon 30th March 2020

Rescue-1122, WSSC start campaign to disinfect public places in Kohat: Ziaullah Bangash

On the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, a special campaign of spraying disinfectants all public places has been started in Kohat city as preventative measure against Coronavirus

In a statement, he said that Rescue 1122 and Water and Sanitation Supply Company (WSSC) on Monday started anti-virus spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to present situation.

"Disinfecting surfaces that are commonly touched, such as in hospitals, schools, and religious sites, can help kill germs" , he said.

In the campaign, workers will spray disinfectant solution, including chlorine, in all streets and roads of Kohat city.

The campaign is part of efforts of the provincial government to ensure protection and safety of people.

All streets and roads would be washed and wiped and disinfected with chlorine solution. The staff carrying out operation has been equipped with protective suits and masks.

Ziaullah Bangash urged people to strictly follow health guidelines like washing hands, keeping distance and avoid unnecessary visit to markets as preventative measures are best available solution to stop spread of Corona virus.

