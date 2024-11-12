Rescue 1122’s Role Lauded In Ensuring Safety Of People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat Jan Muhammad Afridi paid a surprise visit to Rescue 1122 Station 11 at the Town Complex.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the district emergency officer met with the personnel stationed at the rescue center and conducted a thorough review of the operational equipment, vehicles, staff attendance, uniforms, and cleanliness.
During inspection, he expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Rescue 1122 staff and issued instructions to further improve certain areas.
Lauding the performance of the rescuers, the district emergency officer said that Rescue workers played an effective role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by providing prompt services during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASI suspended over corruption48 seconds ago
-
International University Fair held at SPS51 seconds ago
-
Rubina Khalid highlights BISP's success as West African Countries seek insights58 seconds ago
-
Dengue preventive measures reviewed1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi, ANP vow to address provincial rights, challenges1 minute ago
-
Khalid Maqbool for opening of top 12 university’s campuses in Karachi1 minute ago
-
Bilal Yaseen visits Wasa, reviews digital systems1 minute ago
-
Authorities demolish 6 smog-emitting kilns1 minute ago
-
BISE to distribute prizes among position holders on Nov 181 minute ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded1 minute ago
-
BISE issues schedule for postponed Intermediate papers2 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranks high in latest QS World University Rankings11 minutes ago