Rescue 1122’s role lauded in ensuring safety of people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat Jan Muhammad Afridi paid a surprise visit to Rescue 1122 Station 11 at the Town Complex.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the district emergency officer met with the personnel stationed at the rescue center and conducted a thorough review of the operational equipment, vehicles, staff attendance, uniforms, and cleanliness.

During inspection, he expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Rescue 1122 staff and issued instructions to further improve certain areas.

Lauding the performance of the rescuers, the district emergency officer said that Rescue workers played an effective role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by providing prompt services during emergencies.

