ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) In a major boost to emergency services in Sindh, Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Sheikh, Co-Founder and Director General of Rescue 1122, unveiled plans to extend services to motorways and highways with state-of-the-art satellite stations every 50 km, which would be set to launch by the end of August.

In an exclusive interview with the ptv news channel, he said, "This expansion is a crucial step towards building a comprehensive emergency response system in Sindh, and we are committed to providing world-class services to our citizens."

"The satellite stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by trained personnel, enabling us to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies on highways and motorways," he added.

"With this move, Rescue 1122 is poised to set new standards in emergency response, mirroring international best practices," he added.

"The organization's commitment to saving lives and reducing accidents is unwavering, and this initiative is a testament to its dedication to the people of Sindh," he mentioned.

"Our goal is to provide world-class emergency services to the people of Pakistan, and we are confident that these satellite stations will help us achieve that goal," he added.

"The satellite stations will serve as mini-rescue posts, equipped with essential medical equipment, ambulances, and trained personnel. This will enable Rescue 1122 to respond rapidly and effectively to emergencies, reducing response times and saving precious lives," he highlighted.

Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Sheikh emphasized, "Our satellite stations will be the backbone of our emergency response system, ensuring that help reaches those in need swiftly and efficiently.".

"We are committed to setting new standards in emergency services, and this initiative is a major step towards achieving that goal," he added.

"The satellite stations will serve as hubs for community outreach and education, promoting safety awareness and emergency preparedness among the public," he highlighted.

"By empowering communities with knowledge and skills, we can prevent emergencies and reduce the risk of accidents," he emphasized.

Responding to a query, Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Sheikh explained, "The training of Rescue 1122 staff is a critical component of our emergency response system, and we are proud to have established strong partnerships with renowned institutions like the Rescue academy and Punjab Rescue Academy."

"These esteemed academies play a vital role in equipping our staff with the latest skills and knowledge in emergency response, ensuring that they are adept at handling complex emergencies and saving lives," he added.

"Through rigorous training programs and simulations, our staff are prepared to respond to any situation, making Rescue 1122 a beacon of hope for the people of Sindh," he mentioned.

Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Sheikh emphasized his personal commitment to ensuring the success of Rescue 1122's satellite stations, stating, "I am personally monitoring the team's progress and performance, providing guidance and support wherever needed."

Director General of Rescue 1122 said, "I am dedicated to ensuring that our staff has the resources and expertise required to deliver exceptional emergency services to the people of Sindh."

"By maintaining a hands-on approach, I can guarantee that our services meet the highest standards of quality and compassion, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve," he added.