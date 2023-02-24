UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122's Timely Response Saves Injured Dog's Life With First Aid

Published February 24, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A dog that was hit by a speeding vehicle near the Islamia Town Agriculture University was saved by the prompt response of the medical team of Rescue 1122. The team arrived at the scene quickly after receiving a call from the control room and provided first aid to the injured dog.

According to District Emergency Officer Naveed Akhtar, the Rescue 1122 team received information from the control room and quickly responded to the emergency. The medical team immediately attended to the dog's injuries, stopping the bleeding and clearing the wounds with medication.

They then applied a bandage to the injured leg, and provided the dog with food and milk.

District Emergency Officer urged drivers to be more careful on the roads, highlighting the importance of showing compassion towards animals. "It is our moral responsibility to show mercy to animals," he said. "We should drive carefully and be mindful of the animals that share our roads."The Rescue 1122 team's prompt action and compassion towards the injured dog serve as a reminder of the importance of showing kindness to all living beings, no matter how big or small.

The Rescue 1122 team's successful intervention in saving the life of the injured dog is a testament to their commitment to their duty and their passion for helping those in need.

