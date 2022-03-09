UrduPoint.com

Rescue 122 Station Inaugurated At Hattar SEZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Rescue 122 station inaugurated at Hattar SEZ

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher inaugurated Rescue 1122 service at Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher inaugurated Rescue 1122 service at Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 station at HSEZ has a fully equipped ambulance and a fire brigade. The station will cater to Hattar SEZ, Hattar EZ and 70,000 residents of the nearby localities.

Chief Operator Officer (COO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Adil Salahuddin and officials of the Industries Department accompanied the Special Assistant.

The zone has been established on an area of 438 acres with 324 acres of saleable land. So far the Khyber Pakhtunhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), the operator of the zone has received over 1500 applications for over 4200 acres of land.

Over 320 acres have already been allocated to 108 industries. Two industries are already in production phase, 7 near production while 34 units are under construction. Main industries expected at the zone are steel, pharma, engineering, minerals and food processing.

The zone is expected to attract an investment of Rs. 40 billion and will provide jobs to 25,000 people upon colonization. Rs 7 billion investment has already been mobilized from China, Canada, KSA and Pakistan whereas 500 employment opportunities have been created.

The Special Assistant also visited the Air Weapon Complex - Optotec, which is a fiber optic cable industry at SEZ. He appreciated the management of Optotec for investing in KP. Optotec is a subsidiary of AWC and the only optic cable manufacturing industry in KP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Canada Company Rescue 1122 From Industry Billion Jobs Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

22 minutes ago
 PM says Zardari will be his next target

PM says Zardari will be his next target

34 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 ..

SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 %

34 minutes ago
 APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

34 minutes ago
 Indian army faces sharp, complex contradictions: F ..

Indian army faces sharp, complex contradictions: Former Chinese Defense Attache

1 minute ago
 Nearly 1,000 foreign fighters from Germany travele ..

Nearly 1,000 foreign fighters from Germany traveled to Ukraine

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>