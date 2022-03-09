Rescue 122 station inaugurated at Hattar SEZ

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher inaugurated Rescue 1122 service at Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 station at HSEZ has a fully equipped ambulance and a fire brigade. The station will cater to Hattar SEZ, Hattar EZ and 70,000 residents of the nearby localities.

Chief Operator Officer (COO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Adil Salahuddin and officials of the Industries Department accompanied the Special Assistant.

The zone has been established on an area of 438 acres with 324 acres of saleable land. So far the Khyber Pakhtunhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), the operator of the zone has received over 1500 applications for over 4200 acres of land.

Over 320 acres have already been allocated to 108 industries. Two industries are already in production phase, 7 near production while 34 units are under construction. Main industries expected at the zone are steel, pharma, engineering, minerals and food processing.

The zone is expected to attract an investment of Rs. 40 billion and will provide jobs to 25,000 people upon colonization. Rs 7 billion investment has already been mobilized from China, Canada, KSA and Pakistan whereas 500 employment opportunities have been created.

The Special Assistant also visited the Air Weapon Complex - Optotec, which is a fiber optic cable industry at SEZ. He appreciated the management of Optotec for investing in KP. Optotec is a subsidiary of AWC and the only optic cable manufacturing industry in KP.