Rescue 15 received 668,250 fake calls during 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) -:Rescue15 police service Sargodha received a total of 717,811 calls last year including 668,250 fake calls, but in genuine cases people were provided services according to nature of the issues.

In-charge Pukaar 15 Center, Muhammad Mudassir said this during a meeting of Rescue 15 here on Thursday. District Police Officer Sargodha, Zulfiqar Ahmed chaired the meeting.

DPO Zulfiqar said that Rescue 15 was set up to improve public service delivery system, adding that the service made easier for people to access the police. He said in this way the police received information about different issues in a timely manner.

The DPO appealed to people to avoid fake/bogus calls as this would save time and energies of the police force. He directed digital tracking system to take "necessary steps" for further improving the police response time.

