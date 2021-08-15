UrduPoint.com

Rescue 15 Receives 102,340 Calls During Last Month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police helpline 'Safe City Rescue 15' have received 102,340 phone calls during the last month and provided immediate assistance on various help seeking calls.

According to the report issued following the directions of DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, a total of 102,340 calls were received and most of them were related to corona ambulance and fire brigade.

Out of these calls, 94,503 calls were irrelevant to police and 7387 were promptly were responded by police.

DG Safe City said that an average of 3,150 calls were received at this helpline on daily basis and most of these calls were not relevant to police.

He said that such hoax calls waste the time of police and deserving people become unable to contact police in time.

He appealed citizens to avoid making calls to police on irrelevant matters as these may delay prompt response to the citizens seeking police help in emergency cases.

DG Safe City said that police have launched an awareness campaign on social media while legal action would be also initiated against those making hoax calls.

