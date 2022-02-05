UrduPoint.com

Rescue 15 Receives 65,685 Calls During Jan

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 15 receives 65,685 calls during Jan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sargodha police helpline Pukaar 15 received 65,685 phone calls during the last month and provided immediate assistance on various help-seeking calls.

According to the report issued on Saturday, a total of 65,685 calls were received out of which 41,173 calls were irrelevant while 5,219 were promptly responded by police.

The DPO Dr Rizwan appealed to citizens to avoid making calls to police on irrelevant matters as these may delay prompt response to the citizens seeking police help in emergency cases.

The DPO said that police have launched an awareness campaign on social media against hoax calls while legal action would be also initiated against those making hoax calls.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Sargodha May

Recent Stories

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

13 minutes ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

13 minutes ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

13 minutes ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

14 minutes ago
 Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but ..

Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

14 minutes ago
 Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: ..

Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: CM Buzdar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>