Rescue 15 receives 65,685 calls during Jan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sargodha police helpline Pukaar 15 received 65,685 phone calls during the last month and provided immediate assistance on various help-seeking calls.

According to the report issued on Saturday, a total of 65,685 calls were received out of which 41,173 calls were irrelevant while 5,219 were promptly responded by police.

The DPO Dr Rizwan appealed to citizens to avoid making calls to police on irrelevant matters as these may delay prompt response to the citizens seeking police help in emergency cases.

The DPO said that police have launched an awareness campaign on social media against hoax calls while legal action would be also initiated against those making hoax calls.