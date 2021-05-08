Rescue 15 responds to 99903 phone calls during April

Helpline of Islamabad Police, 'Rescue-15', has responded to 99903 phone calls during the month of April for the convenience of the citizens, DG Safe City, Muhammad Saleem said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Helpline of Islamabad Police, 'Rescue-15', has responded to 99903 phone calls during the month of April for the convenience of the citizens, DG Safe City, Muhammad Saleem said on Saturday.

Sharing the monthly performance report of the police emergency help line, he said majority of the responded calls were regarding general information, ambulance service, fire brigade service, and information about corona patients and their shifting to hospitals.

He lamented that the Helpline has received 95 per cent bogus and meaningless calls, an average of around 3300 calls per day.

He appealed to the citizens to avoid making hoax call to 'Rescue 15' as such calls only waste time of the police and deprive the deserving people of immediate help in a difficult time.

Meanwhile, in a news release, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has directed the staff of 'Rescue 15' to give importance to every call and try their utmost to resolve the public complaints.

He said that it is the duty of police to provide protection to the citizens and provide them immediate help in case of any emergency.

Appreciating the performance of 'Rescue 15' the IGP directed DG Safe City to ensure a 'friendly police ecology' and aware citizens through social media and electronic media to avoid placing unnecessary calls to the emergency service.

He further asked him to register maximum cases against such persons and bring them to justice.