UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 15 Responds To 99903 Phone Calls During April

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

Rescue 15 responds to 99903 phone calls during April

Helpline of Islamabad Police, 'Rescue-15', has responded to 99903 phone calls during the month of April for the convenience of the citizens, DG Safe City, Muhammad Saleem said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Helpline of Islamabad Police, 'Rescue-15', has responded to 99903 phone calls during the month of April for the convenience of the citizens, DG Safe City, Muhammad Saleem said on Saturday.

Sharing the monthly performance report of the police emergency help line, he said majority of the responded calls were regarding general information, ambulance service, fire brigade service, and information about corona patients and their shifting to hospitals.

He lamented that the Helpline has received 95 per cent bogus and meaningless calls, an average of around 3300 calls per day.

He appealed to the citizens to avoid making hoax call to 'Rescue 15' as such calls only waste time of the police and deprive the deserving people of immediate help in a difficult time.

Meanwhile, in a news release, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has directed the staff of 'Rescue 15' to give importance to every call and try their utmost to resolve the public complaints.

He said that it is the duty of police to provide protection to the citizens and provide them immediate help in case of any emergency.

Appreciating the performance of 'Rescue 15' the IGP directed DG Safe City to ensure a 'friendly police ecology' and aware citizens through social media and electronic media to avoid placing unnecessary calls to the emergency service.

He further asked him to register maximum cases against such persons and bring them to justice.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Social Media Turkish Lira April Media

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.