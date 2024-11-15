Rescue 22 Station At Paharpur Tehsil Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohni Saleem has said that construction work on the new station would start soon.
She expressed these views during a meeting with in-charge station 44, Kaleem Ullah to discuss various matters pertaining to the establishment of new station of Rescue 1122 in Paharpur Tehsil.
During the meeting, the AC said that all necessary requirements would be completed soon to start construction work on the station at the earliest.
After the meeting, they also visited the proposed site for the station, with representatives from the Irrigation Department, Forest Department, and other relevant departments.
They said the new Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Paharpur would play a crucial role in providing emergency services to people in case of emergencies in the area.
