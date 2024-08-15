Rescue activities in full swing in flood-hit areas

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Rescue and relief activities were in full swing by PDMA Punjab in flood-hit areas of Mianwali, Layyah Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

According to PDMA spokesperson, about 34 places of Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have been hit by flood where 24 boats and 78 rescue workers are engaged in rescue activities.

A total of 36 relief camps are set up in the flooded areas, it was said.

Uptill now, 930 people were shifted to safe places, added the spokesman.

Around 1572 people were provided treatment in 33 medical campuses set-up in the different affected areas.

About 757 number of cattle were moved to safe locations while 42714 animals were vaccinated.

There was no loss of life or property reported due to timely response of PDMA and administration.

Flood situation is feared to continue in the Indus River for the next few days, it was said.