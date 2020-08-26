Rescue activities in progress after passage of flood water in Lower Chitral

Rescue activities are in progress after passage of flood water in Ramboor area of Lower Chitral on Wednesda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue activities are in progress after passage of flood water in Ramboor area of Lower Chitral on Wednesday.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad forthwith issued directives to staffers at Chitral to reach to the site for help of people.

The Rescue 1122 team has also set up a medical camp in Ramboor to provide treatment to people affected by floods.

No report of any loss of life has been received from the area due to flooding. However, partial damage to 35 houses were reported in the affected area.