Rescue arrangements for COVID-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Local District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq said they were playing frontline role in fighting against corona virus.

Talking to APP here Saturday, he said all out arrangements were being made on direction of Director Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer in across the district.

He said all important places, especially busy areas were being sprayed with chlorine-mixed water.

Important city's intersections, schools, colleges, banks, vegetable and fruit markets among internal and external points of the city were being washed away on daily basis.