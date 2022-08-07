Rescue arrangements reviewed for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Kamal Shah on late Saturday night paid a surprise visit to station 33 to review rescue arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Accompanied by other rescue officers including emergency officers Fazal Mananand Numan Khan, Kamal Shah interacted with staff at the station and directed them to take concrete measures for implementing the Muharram rescue plan in letter and spirit.

The visiting officials were informed about all the ongoing rescue activities and told that rescue teams were fully geared up to effectively respond during emergency situations.

District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah also urged people, police and all the government staff to fully cooperate with rescue teams to successfully deal with any emergency situation during Muharram.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rescue 1122 has chalked out a comprehensive rescue plan to provide prompt services and effectively tackle emergency situation during Muharram.