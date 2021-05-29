UrduPoint.com
Rescue Cadet Corps Trainers' 2nd Course Concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The second training for trainers for 21 participants from different districts of Punjab concluded at the Emergency Services academy (ESA) here on Saturday.

The course is aimed at establishing Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges.

In this regard, a closing ceremony was held at the Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy to appreciate and encourage the trainers on successful completion of the course and discuss implementation of the RCC programme in all colleges of Punjab.

DG Rescue Services Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the closing ceremony, whereas Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, head of Safety Wing Mian Muhammad Ahsan, training Instructors and course participants were present at the ceremony.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appealed to citizens to register themselves to become Rescue Scout and member of RCC and get online training for management of emergencies and safety promotion. He also appreciated the team of instructors for organising the course.

Earlier. Head of Safety Muhammad Ahsan presented the course report. He said the second batch consisted of 21 fire rescuers from different districts of Punjab. The participants were imparted training in the two-week long training course on basic life support, first aid, fire emergencies, fire safety, road safety, health and hygiene, community watch, kitchen gardening and plantation.

