Rescue camps set up due to possible flood in river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has set up rescue camps due to possible flood into river Chenab in order to provide relief to flood affected people.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that they were on high alert after the prediction of possible flood and activated rescue flood sectors at Head Muhammad Wala, Grey Wala chowk, Qasim Bela, Muhammad Pur Ghota and Jalalabad Sher Shah.

DEO Rescue 1122 said, "Boats and other goods have been provided at all sectors to handle any emergency-like situation during the flood.""Rescuers would remain present so that timely relief operations could be started in the flood situation," he added.