Rescue centres, Control Division established at Murree amid increased relief efforts: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Saturday established Control Division alongwith rescue centres at APS and Army school of Logistics Kuldana at Murree Division amid increased relief efforts for evacuating tourists stuck due to heavy snowfall.

The Army troops have provided cooked food and POL to the affected people, whereas camps have been provided to the tourists with heating arrangements, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that heavy machinery from Murree, Army engineers Division and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were working without any pause to assist the people stuck in Murree.

The ISPR further informed that the troops were out in the field and moved to the areas inaccessible to machinery and were clearing traffic and opening the roads.