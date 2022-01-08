UrduPoint.com

Rescue Centres, Control Division Established At Murree Amid Increased Relief Efforts: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rescue centres, Control Division established at Murree amid increased relief efforts: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Saturday established Control Division alongwith rescue centres at APS and Army school of Logistics Kuldana at Murree Division amid increased relief efforts for evacuating tourists stuck due to heavy snowfall.

The Army troops have provided cooked food and POL to the affected people, whereas camps have been provided to the tourists with heating arrangements, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that heavy machinery from Murree, Army engineers Division and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were working without any pause to assist the people stuck in Murree.

The ISPR further informed that the troops were out in the field and moved to the areas inaccessible to machinery and were clearing traffic and opening the roads.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Murree ISPR Traffic From FWO Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

1 hour ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.