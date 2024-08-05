Rescue community safety wing Lodhran shines at provincial level

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing Lodhran excelled at Provincial level

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing Lodhran excelled at Provincial level.

According to the July report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service department headquarters Lahore, the Rescue 1122 Community Wing Lodhran has secured a prominent position among all districts in Punjab.

Tehsil Karor Pacca achieved first position while Tehsil Lodhran secured third place.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Rescue 1122 station Lodhran, where District Emergency Officer Dr. Syed Majid Ahmed congratulated the teams from Tehsil Karor Pacca and Tehsil Lodhran and awarded them commendatory certificates.

On this occasion, Dr. Syed Majid Ahmed said that they would continue to provide excellent services and training to the citizens of Lodhran.

He said that Rescue 1122 would continue the mission of "Safe Lodhran, Safe Pakistan" with full dedication.

APP/sak

1810 hrs