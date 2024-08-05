Rescue Community Safety Wing Lodhran Shines At Provincial Level
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing Lodhran excelled at Provincial level
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing Lodhran excelled at Provincial level.
According to the July report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service department headquarters Lahore, the Rescue 1122 Community Wing Lodhran has secured a prominent position among all districts in Punjab.
Tehsil Karor Pacca achieved first position while Tehsil Lodhran secured third place.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Rescue 1122 station Lodhran, where District Emergency Officer Dr. Syed Majid Ahmed congratulated the teams from Tehsil Karor Pacca and Tehsil Lodhran and awarded them commendatory certificates.
On this occasion, Dr. Syed Majid Ahmed said that they would continue to provide excellent services and training to the citizens of Lodhran.
He said that Rescue 1122 would continue the mission of "Safe Lodhran, Safe Pakistan" with full dedication.
APP/sak
1810 hrs
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school2 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima22 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation22 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road22 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar32 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive42 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago