Rescue conducts mock exercise

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Punjab emergency service in collaboration with other departments conducted a mock exercise at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed bridge, River Indus here on Tuesday to check the preparedness before any flood situation.

The civil defence, Disaster Management Authority, Livestock department, local police, Help Foundation and district administration participated in the exercise.

ADCR Abdur Rauf while reviewing training during exercise instructed all the departments to remain alert to cope with any flood situation.

He expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures being adopted to deal with any untoward situation.

In his address, district emergency officer rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam said that professional training and better coordination among the departments concerned could be the best strategy to deal with any flood situation.