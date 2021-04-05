UrduPoint.com
Rescue Deals 234 Emergencies In Last 24 Hours

Rescue 1122 have rescued 231 people by responding to 234 emergencies during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 have rescued 231 people by responding to 234 emergencies during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 229 emergencies on Multan while four emergencies were reported in Teshil Shujabad.

The emergencies including 70 of road accident, 131 medical emergencies, five of crime and other emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 responded on an emergency of fire errupted in mini jungle near Head Muhammadwala in which no injury or casualty was reported. The rescue used five fire tenders to control fire and the fire was controlled after an effort of over an hour, rescue sources added.

