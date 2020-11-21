UrduPoint.com
Rescue DG Reviews Progress On Grading System Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Rescue DG reviews progress on grading system implementation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed progress on implementation of the Rescue Performance Grading System at the Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) conference, held at the Rescue Headquarters, here on Saturday.

The DG said that the aim of the Rescue Performance Grading System was to ensure that all willing workers with good performance were graded with grade A and appreciated, and those with average performance were identified and provided with an opportunity to improve their skills.

He emphasised implementation of corona emergency response guidelines, issued by Headquarters, use of facemask, and avoid handshake to avoid the spread of COVID-19. He directed them to review corona patients' details on daily basis and observe the pattern/ reasons of the deaths due to COVID-19 to further submit recommendations to the organisations concerned to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Regional Emergency Officer Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Head of Wings from Rescue Headquarters and academy.

The REOs briefed the DG on the establishment of the Fire Service at Tehsil levels and the operational status of PTS Ambulance. They evaluated the performance and discipline of the staff, inspected rescue station vehicles and equipment, and graded them accordingly in Grade A, B, C, and D.

While evaluating the performance of each district, DG Rescue was apprised that Rescue Station Kasur in Division Lahore, Rescue Station Vehari in Multan Division, Rescue Station Muzaffargarh in DG Khan Division. Central Rescue Station Sialkot in Division Gujranwala, Rescue Station Okara in Division Sahiwal, Sub Rescue Station in Division Bahawalpur, Rescue Station Kalma Chowk in Division Rawalpindi, Central Rescue Station Sargodha in Division Sargodha, and Central Rescue Station in Division Faisalabad was overall found the best in the division.

