Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) An Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) was filed in the Lahore High Court on Thursday challenging a single bench’s order of dismissing the plea against extension in contract of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer Lahore Dr Ahmad Raza filed the ICA through his council Ch. Shoaib Saleem advocate. The petitioner contended in its ICA that the writ petition of the appellant was dismissed illegally and unlawfully and the same is liable to be set aside. The petitioner pleaded that the single bench ignored all the jurisprudence developed by the apex court in its various judgments over the years.

While passing the judgment, the single bench completely ignored all the relevant law and the documents and summaries moved by the administrative and parent department (Home Department) of Rescue 1122 and S&GAD that the contract of respondent DG Rescue Rizwn Naseer cannot be extended until the statutory obligations under Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006 are fulfilled and also did not refer to any summary or the documents placed on record, he further pleaded.

The petitioner argued that the single bench also ignored the arguments advanced by the AAG on behalf of the government that the summary moved by the Home Department, which is administrative and parents department of the Rescue 1122, for extension in contract of the respondents DG is still lying with respondent secretary services which has been neither signed by him nor it has been yet returned to the Home Department. The honorable single bench also ignored the arguments of AAG that the impugned notice for extension in contract of respondent DG Rescue was illegally and unlawfully issued by the Section Officer of the respondent chief secretary. He further prayed the court that impugned judgment passed by the single judge be set-aside and reversed and the writ petition filed by the appellant may very graciously be accepted in the interest of justice.