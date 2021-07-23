Rescue divers save two picnickers from drowning at Kund Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The divers of Rescue 1122 saved two picnickers from drowning in Indus river at Kund Park in Nowshera district during Eid days.

According to details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 had deputed expert divers at Kund Park and other picnic spots to save picnickers from drowning.

A group of youngsters were enjoying bathing at the embankment of the river. Meanwhile, two of them swept away in deep water and started to drown.

The Rescue Patrolling team which was present on the spot forthwith responded to the emergency call by jumping into the river and saved both of them from drowning.

The Rescue authorities have advised people to avoid swimming in deep water and keep safety gadgets included inflated jackets and tubes with them to meet any emergency.