Rescue Emergency Centres Set Up At Flour Distribution Points: DEO

March 21, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said on Tuesday that rescue emergency centres have been set up at all flour distribution points across the district.

He said that two motorbike ambulances with staff have been deployed at each flour distribution centre while rescue posts have also been established at big points where public gatherings have been observed, said a statement.

He said that free flour bags were being distributed among deserving families under the Special Ramazan Package of the provincial government adding that Rescue 1122 has decided to deploy emergency staff at points to prevent stampede or any other emergency like situation.

He said that the rescue officials have been directed to remain alert while performing duties at flour distribution points.

