Rescue emergency cover plan for PSL-09 cricket matches prepared

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah said that an emergency plan has been prepared for PSL-09 under which 100 rescue personnel will perform duty.

A special emergency command post will also be established outside the cricket stadium while six ambulances, as many fire vehicles, one rescue vehicle and 10 motorbike ambulances will be deployed and emergency cover will be provided during cricket matches through 09 rescue posts inside and outside the stadium.

He further said that trained staff will be on high alert at all rescue stations in the Multan district in case of any emergency.

The routine emergency service would also continue for the convenience of the citizens throughout the district along with a special cover plan.

Dr. Kaleemullah directed rescue staff to perform their duties according to the cover plan and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.