Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Firefighters from Rescue 1122 successfully extinguished a mountain fire near Darra Adam Khel in a five-hour operation on Sunday.

Upon receiving reports of the fire breaking out near Olas Khan Park, a Rescue 1122 fire vehicle was immediately dispatched to location.

The firefighters tackled the blaze efficiently and professionally, bringing it under control after five hours of dedicated effort.

District Emergency Officer Shariq Khattak lauded firefighters for their swift and effective response. He affirmed that every member of Rescue 1122 remains prepared to serve community in all types of emergency situations.