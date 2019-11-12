UrduPoint.com
Rescue First Aid Workshop Concludes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:34 PM

Rescue 1122 imparted first aid training to a number of volunteers of disaster management section of Al-Khidmat Foundation during two-day workshop here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:Rescue 1122 imparted first aid training to a number of volunteers of disaster management section of Al-Khidmat Foundation during two-day workshop here on Tuesday.

The training workshop was held at Al-Khidmat Complex, Akbarabad under the supervision of General Secretary of the Foundation Ghulam Abbas Khan.

Rescue Instructor Muzammal Ahmed highlighted various tips to cope with any emergency in road accidents and natural calamities.Special lectures on rescue, first aid, basic life support, road accident, emergency situation, fire emergency and fighting were also given.

Chairman Disaster Management Section Umar Kalyar, Director Rana Adnan Khan,Mian Iftikhar Ali and Rescue 1122 officers were also present on the occasion.

