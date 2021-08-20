UrduPoint.com

Rescue Helps Out 3308 Mourners In Ten Days

Fri 20th August 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 had helped out exactly 3308 mourners during first ten days of Muharram, with 79 were shifted to hospitals in the wake of their severe health condition.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian while talking to journalists here on Friday said that the Rescue 1122 had offered timely response to 930 emergencies whereas rescued 4238 people.

He said the rescue workers had provided emergency cover to all big mourners congregations including around 140 processions which were taken out in the district.

He hailed performance of entire rescue workers, saying that the way they protected the people found no example in past.

