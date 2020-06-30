Rescue holds mock exercise to cope flash flood

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue department conducted mock exercise at Sher Shah Bridge of Chenab River to cope with flash flood situation in current year under supervision of its District Emergency Officer Dr Natiq Hayyat and Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah here Tuesday morning.

The exercise was aimed at protecting victims' lives, their goods and cattle to be left stranded in accumulated water. Different district departments relating with the situation including Civil Defense as well as NGOs also took part into the rehearsal to save inhabitants of the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan was also present to review performance of the exercise participants.

The officials held satisfaction of performance of participators who completed the operation by employing all kind of requisite machinery to protect stranded people from impacts of terrible flood waves.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of villages located near the river used to be inundated following water surge emerged in Chenab River in every rainy season.