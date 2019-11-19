UrduPoint.com
Rescue Holds Safety Awareness Rally, Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

Rescue holds safety awareness rally, seminar

Rescue local chapter arranged a seminar followed by 'Safety Awareness Rally' led by District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah from Chowk Kumharan Walla intersection to Jinnah market here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -:Rescue local chapter arranged a seminar followed by 'Safety Awareness Rally' led by District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah from Chowk Kumharan Walla intersection to Jinnah market here Tuesday.

A large number of students along with rescue staffers were participated in rally. The participants held banners and charts inscribing road safety slogans.

Speaking on the occassion,he stressed riders to use helmet,abide all traffic rules to save not only their own lives but protect society as a whole.

Earlier, a seminar was held and Rescue and Safety officer Muhammad Arshad Khan delivered a lecture. Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood, Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmad Kamal, Control Room Incharge Muhammad Mudasser, all station in-charges of Southern region were participated.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

