Rescue Holds Seminar On Kashmir Exploitation Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Rescue holds seminar on Kashmir Exploitation Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Rescue 1122 on Tuesday organized a seminar and walk to express solidarity

with Kashmiris on Kashmir Exploitation Day.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian presided over the event, accompanied by Emergency

Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal and Rescue Aid Safety Officer Arshad Khan.

The event was attended by rescuers, volunteers, civil society members, students

and citizens.

The speakers condemned Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir as severe human rights violations

and called on the international community, especially the United Nations, to ensure their right

to self-determination.

Following the seminar, a walk was held in which participants carrying banners and placards expressed

solidarity with Kashmiris.

