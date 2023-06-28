Open Menu

Rescue Inspection Team Inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rescue inspection team inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Rescue inspection team visited the Rescue 1122 Central Station to review possible flood preparations and check flood fighting equipment.

According to the rescue spokesperson,the inspection team ,included Deputy Director Planning WASA Ali Husnain, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Gujranwala Mian Rafat Zia, Coordinator District Disaster Management Authority Gujranwala Muhammad Bilal, Civil Defence Officer Saifullah and Local Government Sub-Engineer Imran Chatta, reviewed the equipment in the DDAM store, the number and functionality of dewatering sets available at the Municipal Corporation Sialkot.

Later, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal along with the Coordinator District Disaster Management Authority also inspected the flood fighting equipment at Rescue Station Kutchery Road.

The inspection team expressed satisfaction regarding rescue flood fighting.

