Rescue Intra-division Competition Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The annual Rescue challenge Intra-division competition was held in the city,here on Friday.
A spokesperson of Rescue-1122 said that four teams from Jhang,Chiniot,Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad districts participated in the event.
The rescuers demonstrate their professional skills during the contests by setting targets of provision of first aid,rescue and save the people strangled on heights,rescue the people from well,search for drowning persons,swimming and rescue firefighting.
The winning team will participate in the annual national rescue challenge which will take place in Punjab emergency service,Lahore next month.
