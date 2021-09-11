UrduPoint.com

Rescue Khanewal Observes World First Aid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:48 PM

The Rescue 1122 observed 'World First Aid Day' on Saturday to create awareness about the first aid among masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 observed 'World First Aid Day' on Saturday to create awareness about the first aid among masses.

In this connection, the walks was arranged in tehsils Mian Chanu, Jahanian and Kabirwala which were led by Rescue Safety Officers namely Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Nadeem and Station Coordinator Muhammad Babar respectively.

A number of rescue officials participated in the walk. Later, pamphlets were distributed among people about first aid offered by Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, Rescue Community Safety Wing organized a training workshop on first aid for staff at Darul Aman and a local hospital.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir Raza and Rescue Instructor Bashir Ahmad Tahir briefed the participants on first aid.

They said first aid plays key role in saving lives in any emergency. Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir Raza said that Rescue Community Safety Wing had completed first aid training to thousands of people across the district who were fully capable of overcoming any kind of emergency situation.

