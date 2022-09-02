UrduPoint.com

Rescue Khanewal Protects 3358 People In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A monthly meeting of Rescue 1122 was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr. Khalid Mehmood, District Emergency Officer.

Control room in-charge Muhammad Naeem said Rescue 1122 received a total of 22,038 calls in past month of August, of which 2,302 were emergency calls. Out of which there were 501 calls for traffic accidents, 1,154 for medical, 88 for crimes, 18 for fire, 18 for drowning, six for building collapse and 529 for various accidents.

It had rescued a total of 3,358 people, in which 1425 people were given first aid and 1,857 people shifted to hospital.

The average response time for all emergencies was maintained at seven minutes and 561 people were transferred from small hospitals to large hospitals through the Patient Transfer Service. Fifteen training workshops on staying safe were organized by the Community Safety Wing in various institutions across the district.

In the meeting, Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir Raza, Rescue Safety Officer Jahanian Muhammad Nadeem, Safety Officer Mian Chanun Muhammad Sohail Akhtar, Station Coordinator Muhammad Saleem and Samiullah, Muhammad Kamran were present.

