Rescue Khanewal Protects 644 People In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:11 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The rescue local chapter claimed to have protected exactly 644 people in the month of November.

While giving a briefing to the monthly meeting presided over by District Emergency Officer, Dr Khalid Mahmood, In-charge Control Rom, Muhammad Naeem said it had received overall 4657 calls with 646 of emergency nature.

Giving further details during briefing, Naeem said as many as 120 people were provided the first aid, while 420 victims shifted to concerned hospitals after giving emergency first aid.

The average time of response was limited to seven minutes only. About 530 patients were removed from small to big hospitals under the patient referral service extended by the Punjab government, it was maintained.

There were 17 training workshops organized in various colleges and schools, and private and government institutions across the district. District Emergency Officer Rescue Khalid Mehmood while talking to the media, appealed to the public to use fog lights while driving in order to reduce accidents due to fog.

Rescue Safety Officer Mohammad Yasir Raza, Rescue Safety Officer Kabirwala Kanwar Faheem Ahmed, Rescue Safety Officer Sohail Akhtar Station Coordinators Muhammad Saleem, Samiullah, Muhammad Kamran, and Media Coordinator Rashid Chaudhry attended the meeting.

