Rescue, medical teams being sent to quake-hit Turkiye: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the teams comprising doctors, paramedics, and rescue workers were being sent to Turkiye after a strong earthquake caused massive destruction there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the teams comprising doctors, paramedics, and rescue workers were being sent to Turkiye after a strong earthquake caused massive destruction there.

The prime minister, who earlier spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express condolences, wrote on Twitter that a plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods was also being dispatched soon.

Regarding his telephonic interaction with the Turkish president, the prime minister said he expressed profound condolences and prayers over the human and material losses in the earthquake.

He told the Turkish president that Pakistan would do anything to help their Turkish brothers and sisters during the challenging time.