Open Menu

Rescue Mock Exercise For Expected Flood Conducted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Rescue mock exercise for expected flood conducted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In anticipation of potential flood threats, Rescue 1122 conducted comprehensive flood mock exercises at the PDMA Warehouse and near River Jehlum to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

The exercises were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim, who attended the event as the chief guest along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue).District Emergency Officer,Mazhar Shah was also present on the occasion.

Various line departments, including Civil Defense, Health, Livestock, and food, participated in the event.

Mazhar Shah briefed the DC on the flood preparedness strategies adopted by Rescue 1122 and identified key vulnerable areas in the district that were at higher risk during flood emergencies.

Rescue personnel demonstrated a range of critical emergency response operations, including setting up an Incident Command Post, boat operations, rescuing drowning individuals, providing immediate medical aid, and safely transferring patients to hospitals.

Specialized equipment related to fire, disaster response, and emergency medical services were also showcased through practical demonstrations.

Speaking to the media, Mazhar Shah emphasized that the Primary objective of these mock drills was to evaluate Rescue 1122’s operational readiness and foster better coordination among departments in the event of a flood emergency.

The DC lauded the performance of Rescue 1122, calling it an exemplary institution for other departments.He highlighted the importance of such exercises in identifying strengths and weaknesses, enabling authorities to take timely corrective actions. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Rescue 1122 team for organizing the drills so efficiently.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

32 minutes ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

39 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

55 minutes ago
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan