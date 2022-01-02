UrduPoint.com

Rescue Motorbike Ambulance Service Starts In Alipur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service has been started in Alipur to deal with emergencies in time.

Rescue 1122 Coordinator, Mujahid Khokhar while talking to media persons said motorcycle ambulance service had been launched from January 1, while it's proper inauguration would be held soon.

He said the Motorcycle Ambulance Service was initiated to provide emergency services in narrow streets of inner city areas where ambulances or cars could not reach.

Motorbike ambulance service will facilitate the citizens and the performance of Rescue 1122 will also be improved.

He urged the citizens to ride motorcycles carefully, avoid over speeding and ensure use of helmets while driving motorcycles and never allow under age youth to drive motorcycles.

