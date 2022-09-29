UrduPoint.com

Rescue Motorcycle Service Launched In Muzaffargarh

Published September 29, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that the Punjab government has provided 50 Rescue motorcycle in order to provide better rescue service to the people in case of emergency.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the motorcycle service of Rescue 1122 on Thursday. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Mian Hussain was also accompanied by him.

DC said that Rescue 1122 motorcycles will be distributed in all the tehsils so that maximum rescue facilities are available to all the people across the district in case of emergency.

He said that the initiative would help to provide first aid to victims in an emergency where ambulances are difficult to reach and it will further increase the efficiency of Rescue 1122.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Mian Hussain said that rescue motorcycle service will now be able to provide rescue services to the doorsteps of the people and save human life in the shortest possible time.

He said that all motorcycles were equipped with modern emergency facilities, from bandages to oxygen, besides this, emergency medicines for asthma, diabetes and other diseases will also be available.

He said that today was a historic day for Muzaffargarh.

