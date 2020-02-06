Rescue Muzaffargarh extends emergency help to 312 people in January

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 extended emergency help to 312 victims along with 152 other people who marked as critical were shifted nearby hospitals, District emergency officer Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq stated this while presenting monthly performance report of past month January in a meeting convened here Thursday.

Unfolding further detail, he said over 37, 500 calls were received on its helpline across the month, with average response time to 2052 calls being termed as real, remained just seven minutes only.

He said about 358 traffic accidents, 1456 medical emergencies, 34 crimes of miscellaneous nature were reported in the office. He claimed that large number of assets worth Rs200 millions were saved after holding timely response to a fire incident erupted at suburban part of the city. He said at least 1730 patients were shifted from one hospital to the other for having better treatment.