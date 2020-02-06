UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Muzaffargarh Extends Emergency Help To 312 People In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

Rescue Muzaffargarh extends emergency help to 312 people in January

Rescue 1122 extended emergency help to 312 victims along with 152 other people who marked as critical were shifted nearby hospitals, District emergency officer Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq stated this while presenting monthly performance report of past month January in a meeting convened here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 extended emergency help to 312 victims along with 152 other people who marked as critical were shifted nearby hospitals, District emergency officer Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq stated this while presenting monthly performance report of past month January in a meeting convened here Thursday.

Unfolding further detail, he said over 37, 500 calls were received on its helpline across the month, with average response time to 2052 calls being termed as real, remained just seven minutes only.

He said about 358 traffic accidents, 1456 medical emergencies, 34 crimes of miscellaneous nature were reported in the office. He claimed that large number of assets worth Rs200 millions were saved after holding timely response to a fire incident erupted at suburban part of the city. He said at least 1730 patients were shifted from one hospital to the other for having better treatment.

Related Topics

Fire Traffic January Rescue 1122 From Million

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates school for orphans in Azad Kashmir

4 minutes ago

 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirm ..

4 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change inaugurates 3rd East Co ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

36 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.